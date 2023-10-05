Strong ship registry strengthens influence

A strong Cyprus ship registry strengthens the country’s voice, making it a protagonist in formulating maritime policy and sending a clear message that illegal restrictive measures and violations of international law cannot be accepted, said Shipping Minister Marina Hadjimanolis.

She commented at a conference to launch “Maritime Cyprus 2023”.

The conference, taking place on October 8 to 11 in Limassol, is among the world’s top.

Noting that major changes were expected in shipping, such as decarbonisation, the Deputy Minister assured the government fully understands the concerns expressed by the industry.

“We are working in partnership with all stakeholders to find the solutions that will make it easier for global shipping to adapt to the new major challenges”.

Hadjimanolis also referred to the efforts of her Deputy Ministry to ensure a competitive registry in line with the modern era and values such as immediacy, quality and modernisation.

“Thus laying solid foundations for a promising future for the Cypriot registry and our maritime complex”.

She said commercial shipping in Cyprus had developed rapidly in recent decades, and the country is a modern, efficient and comprehensive shipping centre.

Despite the difficulties, “we have managed to maintain a strong record of prestige and quality”.

“Cyprus has established itself as one of the highest-quality, most durable and competitive flags in the world, strengthening its position on the global maritime map.”

This year’s conference theme is “Shipping in Action: An Agenda for Change”.

Around 900 members of the shipping community have registered their participation, and there will be a shipping services exhibition with 37 exhibitors.

 

