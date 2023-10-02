Turkish Cypriot leader stays silent over UN envoy

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar has not responded to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ request to appoint a UN envoy to scope the prospect of reigniting Cyprus talks.

Tatar had met Guterres in New York on September 23 and told him that he would get back to him within days with his response on the issue of the appointment of a UN envoy after holding consultations with Turkey.

But there is no sign that he has done so or wants an envoy appointed for reunification.

According to information, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who met the UNSG on September 23, did not raise any objections regarding the appointment of an envoy.

Nicosia has repeatedly expressed its will and readiness to appoint an envoy for Cyprus as soon as possible to prepare the ground for the resumption of the negotiations.

President Niko Christodoulides said in his Cyprus Independence Day message that he expects the Security Council’s and UN Secretary-General’s readiness to appoint an envoy to become a reality with the acceptance of the Turkish side.

There have been no face-to-face talks since a UN-backed Cyprus conference failed in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.

Tatar insists that a settlement can only happen through negotiations between two equal states, not the previously accepted federal model UN talks have been based on since 1974. (source CNA)

