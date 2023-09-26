Aussies top online sports betting at $1,300 per user

Australians top the world chart of biggest spenders in the sports betting industry, with an average revenue per user of $1,300, nearly four times more than the global average, according to a survey.

Data presented by CasinosEnLigne.com suggests that an average Australian sports fan spends more on betting than Japanese, German, and UK bettors combined.

This is due to the legalisation and innovative technologies have opened the floodgates in the online sports betting market, with the entire industry seeing more users and revenue than ever.

Since 2017, over 85 million people have started placing bets online, pushing the total user count to nearly 128 million this year. Still, there are significant differences between countries when it comes to the average amount spent on sports bets.

The tremendous growth of the sports betting industry has been boosted by legalisation in the United States and Canada. Just a few years ago, the two countries banned online bets, and now they are the world`s fastest-growing sports betting markets.

Still, both Canada and the United States are far behind Australia when it comes to average spending per user.

According to Statista Market Insights, Australians spent an average of $1,300 on sports bets this year, far more than any other nation and high above the global average of $340.

Far below Australia, Japan stands in second place with an average of $600 spent per user. Still, that is 60% more than the money spent in the third-ranked Germany. In 2023, German sports fans spent an average of $380 on betting apps and websites, slightly more than the global average.

Although nearly 30% of the global sports betting revenue comes from the U.S. and the U.K., the two countries saw five times smaller average revenue per user than the leading Australia. Statistics show Britons spent an average of $310 on online sports bets this year, while Americans ranked fifth with $245.

Biggest spenders, but US is fastest-growing market

Innovation around the user experience has been one of the biggest drivers behind the impressive user growth in the online sports betting industry.

Mobile betting, in-play betting, artificial intelligence and machine learning predictions, and digital sportsbooks have drawn millions of users to the markets, with 86% of sports bets now being placed online.

While Australia leads in average spending per user and generates 20% of world online sports betting revenue, the United States is the largest and fastest-growing market.

Statista data show the U.S. has more users in the online sports betting sector than Australia, the U.K., Japan, and Germany combined.

In 2023, more than 31 million Americans used betting apps and websites, and this figure is expected to hit nearly 50 million in the next four years.

The United Kingdom is the second-largest sports betting nation, with 13.6 million users in 2023. Australia, Japan, and Germany follow with 6.8 million, 6 million, and 5 million users, respectively.