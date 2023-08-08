Europe’s Big Five leagues to see drop in revenue to €18 bln

Europe’s Big Five leagues are expected to see the second revenue drop in their recent history, falling by 0.7% to €18 bln in the 2023/2024 season, a market survey has shown.

The combined revenues of the Big Five have soared in the last 20 years, driven mainly by a surge in broadcasting profits.

But after years of double and triple-digit growth rates, the European football industry is expected to see a downturn in the following season, according to data presented by CasinosEnLigne.com.

Second Drop After COVID-19

Over the past two decades, European football clubs grossed tens of billions of euros from broadcasting rights, matchday, and sponsorships, with revenues surging each year.

According to Deloitte’s Annual Review of Football Finance 2023, the combined revenues of Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and Serie A amounted to €11.3 bln in season 2013/2014. Five years later, this figure jumped by almost 50% to €16.9 bnl.

However, that changed in 2019/20 with the COVID-19 pandemic causing the worse season in years.

It took two years for the Big Five leagues to fully recover. Statistics show their combined revenues hit €17.2 bln in 2021/22 and outperformed the pre-pandemic benchmark of almost €17 bln set in 2018/19, driven by €815 mln growth in commercial revenues across that period.

However, Deloitte expects the following season to see a revenue drop, the second in the past 20 years.

According to the survey, Europe’s top five leagues will generate just over €18 bln in 2023/24, or €143 mln less than last season, due to an expected revenue drop in the Italian, French, and German top-flight football leagues.

Serie A to See Biggest Revenue Drop

Although the Italian, French and German top leagues will all have their share in revenue decline next season, one will see much bigger losses.

According to a Deloitte survey, the Italian Serie A will see a €150 mln revenue drop in 2023/24, much more than the French and German leagues.

Serie A’s financial situation is expected to get worse because of the TV rights contract with DAZN, which expires next year.

German Bundesliga, which has been looking for investment to avoid being left behind its European rivals, is expected to see the second-largest revenue decline of €150 mln. Ligue 1 follows with a €57 mln revenue drop the following season.

On the other hand, Premier League is set to extend its dominant position with a €57 mln revenue increase in 2023/24. Spanish La Liga will see even bigger growth, with revenues rising by €100 mln next year.