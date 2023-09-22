US sees importance of UN Cyprus envoy

President Nikos Christodoulides briefed US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland about his initiative to resume deadlocked Cyprus problem negotiations, underlining the importance of a UN envoy.

The Cyprus News Agency said that Nuland described Christodoulides’ initiative as “very positive” and noted that it is important the UNSG appoints an envoy and who this person will be.

Christodoulides and Nuland also discussed Cyprus-US bilateral relations and the need for Cyprus to join the US Visa Waiver Program as soon as possible.

It was agreed that meetings of the 3+1 scheme (Cyprus, Greece, Israel + US) would take place, first at the level of Energy Ministers and later on at the Foreign Minister level.

The two sides discussed the US role in the Eastern Mediterranean and the broader region and ending the yearly renewal of lifting the arms embargo on Cyprus to end it permanently.

Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said the President told Nuland the first important step is to appoint a UN envoy for Cyprus, who will look into the prospects for the resumption of talks based on the agreed framework and the UN Security Council resolutions.

Moreover, excellent bilateral relations between Cyprus and the US, who have become strategic partners, were stressed, and the common determination to further enhance them, said Letymbiotis.

 

