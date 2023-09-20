Cyprus-Jordan seek stronger defence ties

Defence Minister Michalis Giorgallas discussed ways to strengthen and deepen the bilateral defence cooperation between Cyprus and Jordan during his official visit to Amman.

Giorgallas’ visit was part of regular bilateral consultations on defence and security issues with states in the region and followed President Nikos Christodoulides’ visit to Amman in August.

During the meeting with the Chief of the Jordanian Armed Forces, General Youssef Al Hunaity, “ways to further strengthen and deepen the bilateral defence cooperation between Cyprus were discussed through training and joint exercises of special and air forces in Jordan and Cyprus.”

Giorgallas was also received by Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh, with whom they discussed bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries, with the minister thanking Al-Khasawneh for Jordan’s immediate response and assistance in sending fire-fighting aircraft to help extinguish the recent fires in Cyprus.

They agreed “to further strengthen the already good relations and military cooperation developed in recent years between Cyprus and Jordan.”

The minister also met Archbishop Christophoros of Kyriakoupolis, with whom they discussed ways of strengthening the pastoral work of the Orthodox Church in Jordan.

Giorgallas also visited the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Centre, where he was briefed and toured the training facilities, and discussed cooperation between the centre and the National Guard to provide training to its personnel.

