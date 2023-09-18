/

BIDEN: ‘Historic progress’ in Washington-Nicosia cooperation

370 views
1 min read

US President Joe Biden described the progress in bilateral relations with Cyprus as “historic” in his written address during a formal ceremony at the White House.

He made the remark when the new Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the United States, Evangelos Savvas, presented his credentials last week.

He also alluded to the personal friendship that binds him to Cyprus and noted with particular satisfaction the two countries wish to jointly exploit the emerging opportunities for close cooperation on several issues.

On the Cyprus issue, President Biden reaffirmed the strong US commitment to finding a comprehensive settlement based on a bizonal bicommunal federation leading to the country’s reunification.

Evangelos Savvas praised the high level of bilateral relations in recent years, referring to the cooperation in defence and security, energy, technology and science, cultural heritage and civil society.

Referring to the Cyprus issue, Ambassador Savvas thanked Biden for his support of the President for the resumption of negotiations and for the commitment of the United States to the agreed framework for the solution of the Cyprus problem, which is defined by the UN Security Council resolutions.

He underlined the commitment of the Cypriot government to the further substantial strengthening of bilateral relations, intending to consolidate a strategic partnership between the United States and Cyprus.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus