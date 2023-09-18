/

Extended hours of Nicosia Park & Ride service

264 views
1 min read

Cyprus Public Transport has announced its extended Park & Ride free bus service hours into central Nicosia to beat the traffic.

It said that after the “very encouraging response” from commuters during the first days of operation of the Park & Ride scheme will run for longer after a need to extend the hours of operation to serve more passengers.

The bus service operates from Monday to Friday from 6.30 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. and transports passengers with regular frequency and the same route from GSP Stadium to the centre of Nicosia and back.

There will be a total of 39 trips and the departure times from GSP Stadium are: 06:30, 06:45, 07:00, 07:15, 07:30, 07:45, 08:00, 08:15, 08:30, 08:45, 09:00, 09:20, 09:40, 10:00, 10:20, 10:40, 11:00, 11:20, 11:40, 12:00, 12:20, 12:40, 13:00, 13:20, 13:40, 13:52, 14:04, 14:16, 14:28, 14:40, 14:52, 15:04, 15:16, 15:28, 15:40, 16:00, 16:40, 17:15, 18:00.

A new priority bus lane infrastructure has been introduced to encourage people to use the bus instead of driving their cars into Nicosia.

Depending on the time, the frequency is either 12, 15, 20 or 35, 40 and 45 minutes.

“We thank you for the trust you have shown us, and we assure you that we will continue, with the same zeal, to serve you by constantly upgrading our services and offering additional new ones to make your commute as comfortable and productive as possible.

“Together, we can make a difference; we can reduce our footprint and move to a greener and cleaner environment,” the company said.

More information regarding the extended timetable and route stops can be found at https://publictransport.com.cy/

 

 

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus