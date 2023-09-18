UNSG’s Erdogan meeting decisive for Cyprus talks

President Nikos Christodoulides believes Tuesday’s meeting of the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, in New York with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is critical for the future of Cyprus talks.

Speaking in New York, where he will address the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, the President said the meeting “will determine the next moves of the Secretary-General on the Cyprus problem.”

“I consider the meeting of the Secretary-General with the Turkish President as the most decisive one as regards the developments on the Cyprus issue,” he underlined.

According to diplomatic sources, Guterres is expected to ask Erdogan whether he accepts the appointment of a UN envoy.

Moreover, the sources said that if Turkey’s position on this is negative, then it is important to see how this will be justified since an envoy would look into the prospects for the resumption of the talks.

Christodoulides will hold talks with Guterres on September 22.

“The messages are clear; it is what we say in public as well; it is what I have included in several letters that I have sent to the SG that a special envoy who will look into the prospects for the resumption of talks must be appointed.”

President Christodoulides did not rule out the possibility of developments this week that will allow the announcement of unilateral measures by the Republic for the Turkish Cypriot community.

“I hope that there will be developments that will allow this to take place this week.”

Christodoulides said that his and Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos’ meetings in New York aim to resume Cyprus negotiations, get a UN envoy appointed and discuss energy deals.

Also on the discussion table are energy developments in light of the EU’s effort to end energy dependency on Russia and to establish new energy routes.

In this framework, they will hold meetings with the heads of Exxon and Chevron.

Diplomatic sources underlined the importance of concluding the discussions with Chevron on the way forward for commercially developing the Aphrodite gas field in Cyprus.

Moreover, Nicosia and Exxon will look into ways to speed up certain actions the company needs to take in 2024.

Another objective is attracting quality investments to Cyprus, particularly from the US.

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar meets Guterres on Saturday in New York but has declined a joint meeting with Christodoulides.