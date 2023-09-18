Halloumi makes over 20% of export revenue

Halloumi cheese exports during the first four months of 2023 reached €111.8 mln, which equals 20.49% of the value of Cypriot exports, said Minister of Agriculture Petros Xenophontos.

Addressing the 4th Halloumi and Trachana Festival in Meniko, Xenophontos said the registration of the traditional white cheese as a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) product by the European Commission in October 2021 has boosted sales.“This registration is a tremendous achievement and a significant success for the Republic of Cyprus, agriculture and, more broadly, our economy.

“The registration now provides European recognition of the added value of halloumi cheese,” the minister said.

He said, “The demand for halloumi cheese from foreign markets is on the rise”, with exports in the first four months surpassing €111 mln.

“We should never underestimate or diminish the importance of preserving and safeguarding the high quality of our product, which is directly linked to its high demand in the markets.

“Undoubtedly, preserving the quality and value of Halloumi cheese requires a collective effort from both its manufacturers and dairy producers,” the minister added.

In this effort, he assured, “the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Environment will always be a supporter.”

“It would not be an exaggeration to say that halloumi cheese is the ‘jewel’ of traditional Cypriot agricultural products and the pioneer in opening avenues to international markets for other Cypriot agricultural products, such as trachana soup.”

 

