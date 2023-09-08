/

Record August passenger traffic at airports

The island’s two airports recorded the largest passenger traffic flows for August after increasing over 20%, according to private operator Hermes Airports.

Larnaca and Paphos airports handled more passengers in August than the record year of 2019.

Hermes Airports said the total number of passengers handled at Larnaca and Paphos reached 1.5 million from 1.3 million in August 2022, an increase of 20.7%.

Passenger traffic in August was 2.2% higher than the 2019 record.

Larnaca airport handled 1.1 million passengers, up from 850,500 in August 2022. Traffic at the island’s main airport in August equalled 2019.

At Paphos airport, 444,800 passengers were received, compared to 405,600 last year and 376,100 in 2019.

The two airports have so far handled a combined 7.8 million from 5.9 million in the first eight months of 2022 and 7.6 million in the eight months of 2019.

For 2022, the number of passengers passing through Cyprus’ airports rose to 9.2 million from 5.1 million in 2021.

The record year for tourist arrivals, 2019, saw a record 11.3 million travellers passing through Larnaca and Paphos Airports.

Hermes Airports’ senior manager Maria Kouroupi estimated that 2023 will be a new record year for passenger traffic, overtaking 2019 when Cyprus welcomed 3.97 million tourists.

 

 

