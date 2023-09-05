/

British Bases rescue dog, find it new home

The British Bases Police have confirmed a dog rescued in Avgorou village last week has now been handed over to the individual who discovered it – Tasos Matheou.

A joint operation between the police and Defence Fire Rescue (DFR) was launched last week after a small dog was spotted trapped in an empty, three-metre-high concrete water tank by Matheou.

Following the successful joint operation, Police Inspector Esra Omer explained how the rescue mission unfolded.

“SBA Police officers from Agios Nikolaos and DFR immediately went to the scene and saw what was approximately a three-month-old, black and yellow dog trapped, having fallen in the water tank.

“DFR officers safely entered the water tank and rescued the dog, which appeared to be healthy, with no injuries, but very thirsty and hungry.

“Thankfully, with good cooperation, we are delighted that the story had a happy ending.”

After being given fresh water and no owner in sight, Matheou decided to keep the dog and provide a safe home following a vet check-up.

Speaking at the scene, Matheou was quick to express his gratitude to the Bases.

He said: “A big thank you to the SBA Police and Defence Fire Rescue for their efforts to save her.

“If no one claims ownership, I will be keeping her.”

 

