More remote working, flexitime in public sector

The government has approved the policy framework of flexible forms of employment in the public service, allowing for more remote working and flexible working hours, prompted by the recent COVID-19 pandemic experience.

The Finance Ministry said Monday the Cabinet decision taken last week “stemmed from the recent experience of the effects of the pandemic, which highlighted the issue’s importance”.

“Regulating flexible forms of employment as a reform policy has as a broader objective the modernisation of the way the public service operates while contributing to a better balance between the professional and personal lives of employees,” said the Finance Ministry.

Under the decision, civil servants can work from home certain days of the week or for a continuous period during the year.

The regulatory framework also foresees that civil servants can opt to work reduced hours if they choose, as long as they are covered by legislation governing Leave and Flexible Working (2022).

This includes new parents, parents with children up to 8, or people with disabilities.

Also, civil servants will see the extension of flexible working hours from the current 1½ hours to 2 hours, allowing them flexibility as to when they start and finish their shifts.

The application of the flexible forms of employment decided by the Cabinet will be implemented by the end of 2024.

As the Ministry said, the government will promote actions to develop and adapt digital systems and ensure the necessary technological equipment to support remote working.

According to the Finance Ministry, authorities will develop training programs to support changes in the new way of working and introduce modern electronic systems for civil servants to clock in and out.

Flexible forms of employment in the public service are also consistent with Labour Ministry efforts to promote a bill to regulate remote working in the private sector, for which a discussion is underway at the House.

 

 

