Cyprus Airways July passengers spike 70% 

Cyprus Airways announced it carried 70% more passengers in July (77,656), than last year (45,578).

Last month, the Larnaca-based carrier operated 548 scheduled flights (July ’22: 337 flights) and registered a similar load factor as last year.

Compared to June 2019 (the pre-pandemic benchmark), Cyprus Airways carried 41% more passengers on its scheduled services and operated 25% more flights.

“July 2023 was a very busy, successful, and important month for us.

“Last month, we hosted the same number of passengers we carried in all of 2021, a record number over the past years”, said Paul Sies, CEO of Cyprus Airways.

“In July, we also welcomed to our fleet the new and advanced Airbus A220.

“This aircraft, which entered into services earlier this month, is offering our customers an unparalleled on-board travel experience whilst striking the best balance between passenger comfort, operational efficiency and our sustainability targets.

“Preliminary figures for August, our busiest month, are very good, and we are looking forward to registering another record month for tourism arrivals on our 60 weekly flights from 19 destinations this summer”, added Sies.

 

 

