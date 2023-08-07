/

Greek Americans slam US politician going north

The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) condemns last week’s visit by US Congressman Pete Sessions to the Turkish-occupied north.

A statement by AHI said that Congressman Sessions is the first American politician to break with precedent and land at Ercan (Tymbou Airport) in the north on a flight from Turkey.

“AHI vehemently opposes the entry by Congressman Sessions through Tymbou airport…this trip is contrary to the best interests of the United States and the Republic of Cyprus and threatens to undermine efforts to achieve reunification”.

“This establishes a dangerous precedent for our elected lawmakers and government officials, who must uphold the official diplomatic positions of the United States and respect international law,” the announcement added.

AHI argues: “This airport is built on the property from which Turkey has forcibly displaced the rightful owners, some of whom are US citizens.

It said a fellow US Representative Dan Newhouse, cancelled his planned visit to occupied Cyprus after recommendations from the State Department.

AHI President Nick Larigakis said: “Congressman Sessions’ trip to the north threatens to have adverse effects” for the Republic of Cyprus and contradicts international law, diplomatic and US policies”.

“There is no ‘north Cyprus’ or ‘south Cyprus’; there is only the Republic of Cyprus.

“When Congressman Sessions speaks about justice, it is critical to note the complete injustice of 49 years of Turkey’s illegal invasion and unlawful occupation of the territory of the Republic of Cyprus,” said Larigakis.

 

