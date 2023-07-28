Cypriot clubs raise victory flag in Europe

Cypriot football clubs in European tournaments have given themselves a platform to advance to the next stage of their campaign with winning performances.

Their European ventures were launched on Wednesday when champions Aris Limassol took on Bate Borisov for the second preliminary round of the Champions League and demolished the Belarussian team 6-2.

On Thursday, Cup winners Omonia Nicosia beat Azerbaijani Gabala FK 3-2 away, followed by APOEL Nicosia’s home victory over Vojvodina from Serbia 2-1, and AEK Larnaca’s 3-2 away win over Torpedo Zhodino also from Belarus.

The three teams have set the basis to advance to the third preliminary round of the Conference League group stage, which could earn them some €5-6 mln.

Omonia and AEK will be waiting for their opponents for a rematch in front of their passionate fans, while the visiting teams will also have to cope with the island’s scorching heat.

Aris’ triumph on Wednesday night essentially gives them the ticket to the third preliminary round on the path to the Champions League group stage, where the team could generate €20 mln.

If achieved, it would make the perennial underdogs one of the richest clubs on the island, boosting its potential to claim dominance in Cyprus.

Aris Limassol – Bate Borisov

Aris pounded their opponent from the kick-off, scoring three goals in the first half, against Bate, who appeared unable to threaten keeper Vana Alves.

The home team won a penalty after Shavy Babicka was fouled in the box, and striker Yannick Gomis was on target (17′).

In the 32nd minute, Aris made it 2-0 with a goal by Swedish midfielder Leo Bengtsson after a long ball from teammate Karol Struski.

Eight minutes later, Gomis attempted to cross the ball in Bate’s box, with a defender scoring an own goal in his attempt to knock the ball out of play.

Opponents Bate put up a fight in the second half, with striker Artem Kontsevoy making 3-1.

Gomis restored the lead to three goals (4-1 at 60′) with a fine header after a foul taken by Caju, with Bate getting another past Alves four minutes later to make it 4-2.

Order was restored when Dutch youngster Jaden Montnor made it 5-2 with a powerful shot inside the box on 83 minutes.

Marius Stepinski scored Aris’ sixth goal from the penalty spot in the last minute of the game.

Aris face Bate away on 2 August in Poland.

Omonia Nicosia – Gabala FK

Omonia escaped from Azerbaijan with the win as Ukrainian international Roman Bezus, 32, scored three goals.

In a close game, Bezus scored with two free kicks and a late penalty to give Omonia the lead ahead of the rematch on 3 August in Nicosia.

Gabala took the lead early in the game with a goal by Ayub Allach before Bezus equalised.

The same player gave Omonia early in the second half, but Allach levelled the score. Bezus took the penalty won by Andronikos Kakoullis to give Omonia the 2-3 win.

Torpedo – AEK

AEK had a comfortable three-goals by the 40th minute with goals by Adam Gyorco, Imad Faraj and Ismael Casas.

The Larnaca side let its guard down in the second half, allowing Torpedo to score two easy goals in the 70′ and 73′ minutes.

The return leg will take place on 3 August at the AEK Arena in Larnaca.

APOEL- Vojvodina

APOEL Nicosia has the advantage over Vojvodina after beating the Serbian outfit 2-1 at the GSP Stadium in Nicosia.

The Nicosia club earned the win thanks to the outstanding performance of its two Georgian players, striker Giorgi Kvilitaia and defender Lasha Dvali.

They could have scored more goals with 16 shots, ten on target while having 72% possession.

Good for Cyprus

The four wins will add to the island’s European club-level ranking, helping the country reclaim lost ground in recent years.

Cyprus is now 23 on the UEFA ranking list, dropping from 15 just a few years back.

In 2022, Cyprus had five teams in European tournaments, one in the Champions League, one in the Europa League and three in the Conference League.

This year the football association was allocated one spot for the Champions League, three for the Conference League and none for the UEFA Europa League.