Cypriot receives IMO Gender Equality Award

Cypriot Despina Theodosiou has received the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) first Gender Equality Award.

According to the Deputy Ministry of Shipping, the decision was taken during the 130th Session of the IMO Council held on Thursday in London.

From London, where she attends IMO’s 33rd Assembly, Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis congratulated Theodosiou on receiving the award and her remarkable achievements and unwavering commitment to promoting gender equality in shipping.

The Deputy Ministry of Shipping submitted the nomination of Theodosiou.

“Despina Theodosiou embodies the essence of this award since, through her work and actions, she contributes significantly to promoting gender equality in the maritime sector,” the Shipping Ministry said.

“Congratulations to our board member on receiving the 1st IMO Gender Equality Award,” Cyprus Shipping Chamber director general Thomas Kazakos posted on X.

“Keep making Cyprus Shipping/Cyprus proud with your achievements, creating positive impact and paving the way for an even more inclusive future for Shipping,” he added.

 

