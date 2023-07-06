/

Unemployment hits 17-month low

According to seasonally adjusted data, the number of registered Cyprus unemployed individuals in June reached its lowest level in the past 17 months.

Based on the data maintained by the District Labour Offices, the number of registered jobless at the end of June 2023 reached 11,747, the highest number since April.

However, according to data adjusted for seasonal fluctuations, which indicate the unemployment trend, the number registered in June decreased to 13,177, compared to 13,241 the previous month, representing the lowest number of unemployed since January 2022.

Compared to June 2022, there was a decrease of 585 individuals or 4.7%.

This was primarily attributed to the sectors of trade, accommodation and food services, construction, public administration, and a decrease in new entrants to the labour market.

 

