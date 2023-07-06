EU urges better accountability of Prosecution Service

The European Commission has stressed the need for Cyprus to strengthen the independence and the accountability of its Prosecution Service.

In its Rule of Law Report 2023, the European Commission recommends Cyprus bolsters accountability of the Prosecution Service “by providing for a possibility of review of the decision of the Attorney General not to prosecute or to discontinue proceedings, taking into account European standards on independence and autonomy of the prosecution”.

The report lists recommendations to introduce transparency rules for asset disclosures, adequately resource the Independent Anti-Corruption Authority, promote legislation on state advertising, improve governance of public media and promote a framework for public consultation in the legislative process.

This is the fourth round of reports on the rule of law, which began in 2020 to record shortcomings in each member state in cooperation with local authorities, civil society and stakeholders, and record recommendations.

It also recommends introducing rules on asset disclosure for elected officials to establish regular and comprehensive filing, combined with effective, regular and full verifications.

In addition, it recommends ensuring the recently established Independent Authority for Anti-Corruption has the financial, human and technical resources to perform its competencies effectively.

The Commission wants Cyprus to adopt legislation to ensure fair and transparent distribution of advertising expenditure by the state and state-owned companies and advance with strengthening the rules and mechanisms to enhance the independent governance of public service media.

It recommends that Cyprus adopt the framework for the effective and timely consultation of stakeholders in the legislative process and ensure its implementation.

Brussels said that Cyprus had made significant progress in ensuring that reform on the appointment of the Supreme Constitutional Court and Supreme Court judges considers European standards on judicial appointments and the opinion of the Venice Commission.

It notes that Cyprus has made some progress in ensuring that the reform on the composition of the Supreme Council of the Judicature considers European standards regarding Councils for the Judiciary and the opinion of the Venice Commission.

The report said the country made some progress on improving the effective investigation and adjudication of high-level corruption cases, including strengthening the Office of the Attorney General and its budgetary independence.

But it stresses that there was no progress on introducing rules on asset disclosure for elected officials to establish regular and comprehensive filing, combined with effective, regular and full verifications.