Green Line trade, crossings spike 140%

106 views
1 min read

Trade and crossings across the Green Line dividing the island increased last year compared to 2021, according to an annual report published by the EU Commission.

According to the Green Line Regulation report, trade across the Green Line in 2022 increased by 138% to a record value of more than €14.6 mln. In 2021, the value was close to €6.2 mln.

The report also shows an increase in crossings by Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots, other EU citizens and third-country nationals to almost 6 million in 2022, compared to 2.3 million crossings recorded in 2021.

“This increase reflects a welcome return to normality after the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the report.

The Commission also adopted its annual report on implementing the Aid Programme for the Turkish Cypriot community in 2022.

A total of €33.4 mln of EU funding was committed for 2022.

It includes €5 mln towards the scholarship programme for Turkish Cypriots students, which will benefit another 300 students, and has benefited more than 2000 students since 2007.

Also, the bi-communal Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage has received €2.6 mln to continue its work in restoring or protecting cultural monuments across Cyprus; it has preserved over 120 monuments.

The Commission continues to assist the Turkish Cypriot community in complying with EU standards on food safety and animal health so that cheese producers, upon compliance, can trade halloumi across the Green Line for placement on the EU market.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus