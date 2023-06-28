EU leaders’ inclusion of Cyprus issue significant

A specific reference to the Cyprus problem in the conclusions of the forthcoming European Council reflects the support of the EU and partners to reunification efforts, said Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos.

At Tuesday’s General Affairs Council in Luxembourg, Foreign Ministers exchanged views on the issues expected to be discussed by the leaders and the text of the draft conclusions of the European Council.

In his intervention, Kombos welcomed the inclusion of the Cyprus problem in the text of the draft conclusions.

Kombos said the initiative of President Nikos Christodoulides for more active involvement of the EU in efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem could be a decisive factor towards breaking the deadlock and returning to the negotiating table.

“The inclusion of a specific reference in the text of the Conclusions reflects the support of the EU and our partners in our efforts to reunify our homeland based on the UN Security Council resolutions.”

Concerning the main issues to be addressed by Thursday’s European Council, Kombos reiterated Cyprus’ full solidarity and support for Ukraine.

He welcomed the progress made on the external aspects of migration.

“Cyprus looks forward to the presentation of the Action Plan for the Eastern Mediterranean by the European Commission in the near future.”

Other issues discussed during the General Affairs Council were the revision of the European Electoral Law and the European Semester findings concerning national reform and stability programmes.

The ministers were also briefed on the programme of the next trio of EU Council presidencies (Spain – Belgium – Hungary), starting in July with the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the EU.

The ministers also had an informal working lunch with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, Nicu Popescu.

Kombos had a separate meeting with Popescu, focused on bilateral relations, the Cyprus problem and the prospect of Moldova’s accession to the EU.