BoC Oncology Centre is full OECI member

Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre is now a full member of the 120-strong Organisation of European Cancer Institutes (OECI), signalling its commitment to quality care.

The Centre said this development is important as it can now participate in an international Non-Governmental Organisation that lists 123 members from European Union member states and confirms its commitment to providing high-quality services to patients in Cyprus.

The OECI is recognised for promoting and strengthening the concept of an “integrated” and “multi-sectoral” approach, supporting quality patient care and exchange of expertise between members and promoting synergies with other cancer organisations.

According to the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre, in addition to the exchange of expertise, it will have access to a wide international network with leading oncology centres across Europe, facilitating the further development of innovative approaches to cancer treatment.

The Centre’s General Manager, Panos Ergatoudis, stressed that OECI’s full membership is an important milestone for the oncology unit.

He also noted that on its 25th anniversary, the Centre confirms its commitment to high-level patient health and care services.

As a full member of the OECI, the Centre now has direct access to the good practice services of oncology hospitals of other member countries.

