Cyprus Airways offers rewards

East2 is bringing its latest cutting-edge technology to life by collaborating with Cyprus Airways to reward customers for their loyalty.

Delivering a world-class traveller ecosystem, East2 will empower Cyprus Airways through customer engagement and offering passengers instant rewards that reach much further than flights alone.

This partnership allows Cyprus Airways to engage with the broader Cypriot community and people travelling to Cyprus for VFR, business, or leisure reasons.

The program is not only about participation in collecting points.

Still, it will also benefit the Cypriot business community through an innovative traveller reward scheme powered by next-generation technologies to create a program that benefits the local partners and economy.

Paul Sies, CEO of Cyprus Airways, said: “East2’s consumer-centric solution will allow our overseas travellers and the Cypriot community to easily earn and redeem on Cyprus Airways flights, ancillaries and through discretionary spend, such as when dining out, car rental, car fuel or retail shopping.

“Cypriot businesses will have the opportunity to participate in the program, creating or expanding their own rewards capabilities to drive increased traffic into their business through great offers.

“It falls into our vision to create a program that showcases the spirit and community of Cyprus to the millions of tourist arrivals from around the world whilst supporting our local community.

“The unique thing about this program is that travellers will start benefiting from their first flight; no need to make multiple flights to actually benefit.”

Stephen Bartlett-Bragg, Co-founder of East2, said: “We are delighted to have a progressive airline like Cyprus Airways adopt our aspirational solution that will allow them to create a unique digital eco-system to showcase Cyprus Airways and the local Cypriot community.

“We know this will place Cyprus Airways at the forefront of customer innovation and provide a powerful competitive advantage.”

With implementation currently underway, the upgraded offering will become available to travellers, business owners and the local community soon.

Benefits will progressively grow later this year.