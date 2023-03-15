/

Cyprus Airways unveils 13 winter destinations

274 views
2 mins read

Cyprus Airways has announced its winter flight schedule, during which it will operate to 13 destinations with 51 weekly flights.

The airline is doubling its number of destinations and capacity offered this winter.

To celebrate this milestone, it is waiving booking fees across all flights and destinations for a limited period.

This means that customers can save on the cost of their flights, making planning and booking their travels easier.

The airline’s winter flight schedule includes new winter destinations across Europe and the Middle East, with flights to and from major cities like Athens, Paris, Tel Aviv, and Rome.

With over 400,000 seats on offer, the schedule is designed to meet the needs of business, VFR and leisure travellers by offering convenient flight times and affordable fares.

The winter flight schedule starts on October 29 to these destinations with the following frequencies:

  1. Athens: with twice-daily flights
  2. Tel-Aviv: with daily flights
  3. Rome: with two weekly flights
  4. Paris: with three weekly flights
  5. Yerevan: with three weekly flights
  6. Beirut: with daily flights
  7. Cairo: with two weekly flights
  8. Prague: with two weekly flights
  9. Milan: with two weekly flights
  10. Zurich: with two weekly flights
  11. Thessaloniki: with two weekly flights
  12. Heraklion: with three weekly flights
  13. Dubai: with two weekly flights

“We are thrilled to announce our ever-growing number of destinations and winter flight schedule and the waiving of booking fees,” said Paul Sies, Chief Executive Officer of Cyprus Airways.

“We are committed to providing our customers with convenient and affordable travel options, and we believe that this offer will make it easier than ever for people to plan their travel and explore new destinations.

“By offering direct flights to these popular destinations, we are further establishing Cyprus as a year-round destination making it easy to reach.

“We have the best climate in Europe, and it’s high time we get more tourists enjoying it throughout the whole year”.

 

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus