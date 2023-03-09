PRESIDENT: ‘EU can decisively help break deadlock’

139 views
2 mins read

Brussels can play a decisive role in breaking the deadlock and finding a solution to the Cyprus problem, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Thursday.

He said the aim is to break the six-year impasse on Cyprus talks through contacts, stressing he chooses not to engage in a blame game with Ankara.

Christodoulides welcomes as a positive sign the interest from international players, the UN and the EU, adding that he recently had good discussions with European Council President Charles Michel, with whom he meets on March 22.

He Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Cyprus Colin Stewart in preparation for the visit of senior UN diplomat Rosemary DiCarlo next week.

“Our approach and our goal are the involvement of the EU because we believe that the EU in the current international context, shaped by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has the motivation to lead to a mutually acceptable and mutually beneficial state of affairs and that is where we will invest.”

He added that it is important that DiCarlo will visit Cyprus and that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will be in Brussels and speak to all EU Heads of State and Government.

“We cannot waste time as regards efforts to break the deadlock; things are not easy.

“I know very well the positions of the Turkish side; I listen and read the statements every day.

“I consciously choose not to get involved in a blame game.

“I choose to work through these contacts with a clear objective, to see how we can break the deadlock.

“It is not easy, but we will do everything possible and believe that the EU can decisively help break the deadlock and resolve the Cyprus problem.”

President Christodoulides said he would see the UN chief in Brussels, “but there is no fixed appointment”.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus