Cyprus beaches among world best

Cyprus beaches are among the best in the world, according to Tripadvisor, the largest travel guidance and rating platform.

According to the platform’s list of the world’s best beaches for 2023, Nissi Beach in Ayia Napa has been voted 22 while landing seventh on the platform’s list of the best beaches in Europe.

Fig Tree Beach, in nearby Protaras, was voted the 20th best beach in Europe.

Local beaches are considered among the most iconic sceneries and sunsets.

First on the list was Brazil’s Baia do Sancho, described by Tripadvisor as: “A beautiful remote beach that can only be reached by descending ladders and stone steps. The majestic bluffs will take your breath away”.

Second, on the list is the Palm – Eagle Beach in Aruba.

“Tranquil and pristine, the water is beautifully clear with no rocks or seaweed. The beach stretches as far as you can see,” said Tripadvisor.

Reynisfjara Beach in Iceland was voted the best beach in Europe and fourth in the world.

The list of the world’s best beaches also includes two in Greece, Falassarna (21) and Balos Lagoon (25), both on Crete.

Both beaches also feature on the list of the best European beaches, with Falassarna in 6th and Balos Lagoon in 8th place.

There are two more Greek beaches on the European list, Sarakiniko (17) in Milos and Kalamaki (18).

Meanwhile, Cyprus tourism expects a full recovery in 2023 after the island’s airports recorded the largest passenger traffic in February.

According to Cyprus airports operator Hermes Airports, Larnaca and Paphos airports had more passenger traffic in February 2023 than the record year of 2019, as 454,000 passengers passed through.

An increase of 10% compared to the same month in pre-COVID 2019.

Cyprus’ sun and sea are at the forefront of the island’s tourism campaigns, although authorities have been working hard on improving seasonality in recent years.

Tourism stakeholders hope to see 2023 push arrivals close to the record-breaking levels of 2019 when Cyprus welcomed 3.97 million tourists.