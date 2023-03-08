Women victims of family, intimate partner violence

The majority (75%) of victims of family violence, intimate partner violence and abuse of minors in Cyprus are girls and women, based on police statistics.

According to the statistics, there was a steep increase in complaints from 2020 onwards and after Family Violence Units launched operations.

In 2021, the Units handled a total of 3,362 complaints; in 2022, it was approximately 3,200.

In 2021 an increase of 45% was recorded compared to 2020.

A steep increase was also recorded in the number of arrests in 2021 and 2022 for criminal offences of this type.

Senior police officer and criminologist Kyriaki Lambrianidou said the Istanbul Convention is a binding legal instrument for all EU states to prevent gender-based violence and protect women.

Based on international studies, she added, it is proven that one in three women has suffered some form of physical or sexual violence or even both.

Based on the above, the Cyprus Police has taken measures to recognise and manage the gendered element of violence, the need to protect the victims and the management of the inequalities caused by violence against women.

These include the establishment of the Sub-Directorate for the Management of Vulnerable Persons Cases at the Police Headquarters, creating district Family Violence Units and modifying the protocols used.

She said that Juvenile Delinquency Management and Missing Persons Management Branches supervise the work carried out by all the Police Directorates to coordinate the actions.

Lambrianidou said police are educating and raising awareness on such issues among the public and its members.

“Revolutionary measures taken in the last three years at least have borne fruit by creating a friendly environment so that victims can more easily make complaints to the police while the management of these cases is being handled directly, as is evident from the increase in complaints. (source CNA)

 

