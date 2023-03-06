Nintendo is top gaming company in U.S., ahead of EA, Epic Games

Nintendo, creator of Pokémon and Mario, is the most known and most liked gaming company in the United States, ahead of US gaming giants Electronic Arts, Epic Games and Activision Blizzard, according to data presented by SportsLens.com.

While the United States might have some of the largest gaming companies in the world, worth tens of billions of dollars and counting millions of users around the world, all of them are losing the race with the Japanese Nintendo when it comes to popularity among gamers.

Research by Statista Consumer Insights Gaming & eSports Special, found that Nintendo scored much higher with the gaming fans in the U.S. concerning popularity and awareness than any of its U.S. competitors.

Statistics show almost three-quarters of U.S. gamers know the Japanese gaming company, while 47% also like it. The runner-up Electronic Arts, developer of ‘Medal of Honor’ and ‘FIFA’, is known to 52% of surveyed gamers and liked by roughly one-third of them.

Although Epic Games scored a slightly higher percentage of awareness of 53%, the North Carolina-based gaming company is liked by only 27% of respondents, putting it in third place. Rockstar Games and Activision Blizzard follow with 22% and 20% share of opinion, respectively.

Best known vs liked

The Statista survey also revealed that the best-known gaming companies are not always the most liked, and Roblox is the perfect example.

The California-based gaming company has seen the biggest gap between popularity and awareness in the U.S. market.

According to Statista, although 50% of U.S. gamers know Roblox, only 18% of them actually like it. Among other issues, critics pointed out the lack of real content moderation, the financial exploitation of creators, and a swathe of game experiences on the service not being suited for children.

Besides ranking as the most popular gaming company in the United States, Nintendo titles are also among the top-selling video games in the U.S. market.

According to NPD Group and VG24/7 survey, Activision Blizzard’s megahit “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II” was the top-selling video game in the United States in 2022 based on dollar sales. “Elden Ring” was in second place, followed by the sports game “Madden NFL 23”.

Statistics show “Pokémon: Scarlet/Violet” was the sixth top-selling video game in the U.S. last year. “Pokémon Legends: Arceus” was two places behind, while “Mario Kart 8” ranked tenth on the list of top-selling gaming titles.