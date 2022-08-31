//

Mobile apps market to grow only 6% in 2022

The global mobile apps market is expected to slow down in its growth this year, despite the size of the app market growing tremendously in the past two years, partly due to the pandemic.

The global app market is expected to increase by just 5.7% in 2022, according to the numbers presented by SafeBettingSites.com, while in comparison, the market had grown by 25.7% in 2021.

The global app market is expected to produce $420.73 bln in revenue in 2022, as per the data available on Statista.

The majority of the revenue is expected to come from advertising. Mobile apps will earn $214.9 bln in advertising, accounting for 51% of the total revenue.

In-app purchases are expected to contribute $200.6 bln in revenue, whereas revenue from paid apps should account for only $5.23 bln. Most of the paid app revenue comes from games.

Doubled in four years

The annual revenue from mobile app markets was just $215.86 bln. Hence, the market size has almost doubled in four years, according to the SafeBettingSites analysis.

In 2019, the annual revenue increased to $253.02 bln, indicating a 17% growth. The real spurt in the growth came in 2020 when the market grew by a massive 25%, and the annual revenue became $316.6 bln.

The market sustained the growth rate in 2021 as it grew further by 25.7%, with $397.94 bln in revenue.

However, the annual growth rate is expected to drop down to 5.7% in 2022 and the mobile app market is expected to grow similarly in the next few years.

As per Statista projections, the mobile app market will grow from $420.73 bln in 2022 to $542.89 bln in 2026. These figures represent a growth of just 29% over four years.

In comparison, the market grew by 95% from 2018 to 2022.

