Wrike move for US tech firm

Authorities have welcomed the decision of US-based work management company Wrike to establish a local presence which recognises Cyprus’ growing reputation as a “tech island” in Europe.

Wrike, the California-based provider of powerful collaborative work management solutions, has relocated more than 150 staff from engineering, marketing, customer support, and finance to Nicosia, making it the fastest-growing location in the company’s history.

Wrike’s Cyprus office is in a new contemporary lifestyle, energy-efficient class-A building in the capital.

“Cyprus’ status as an emerging European technology hub has been strengthened by Wrike’s decision to open offices in Nicosia,” said George Campanellas, CEO of Invest Cyprus.

“Wrike joins the growing tech ecosystem in Cyprus, which showcases that the country is an ideal place to live and work.

“It proves that the new strategy in innovation and tech is driving the island’s evolution into a modern business and entrepreneurial hub.”

Andrew Filev, the CEO and Founder of Wrike, pointed out the competitive advantages Cyprus offers compared to other potential investment destinations.

“Our company has chosen an excellent jurisdiction through which we can focus on building the world’s most powerful work management platform,” says Filev.

“The assistance we have received from Invest Cyprus has been valuable and professional, and we hope our continued expansions in the country contribute to Cyprus’ position as Europe’s next big tech hub.

Campanellas added: “In the midst of the global economic downturn, Invest Cyprus stands ready to provide guidance and support to international companies setting up operations on the island.

“As well as being a vote of confidence in Cyprus, Wrike’s decision is testament to the island’s overall economic strength.”

Invest Cyprus is the government’s investment promotion agency dedicated to attracting and facilitating foreign direct investment into the country.

Wrike is a cloud-based project management software that provides small to enterprise organisations observability and productivity capabilities that enable collaboration between internal team members and external contributors.

It serves over 20,000 companies – including Estée Lauder, Hootsuite, Nielsen, Ogilvy, Siemens, and Tiffany & Co — across 140 countries.