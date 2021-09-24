China mobile games industry to hit $60 bln by 2025

China leads the countries of the Asia Pacific region which account for the biggest share of mobile phone users globally that have seen their mobile gaming markets explode in recent years, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the largest gaming market in the region and globally, China is the best example of this impressive growth, according to data presented by MejoresApuestas.com.

The Chinese mobile games industry is expected to generate $41.5 bln in revenue this year, 50% more compared to pre-COVID-19 figures. The entire market will continue growing in the following years and hit over $60 bln in value by 2025, more than European and North American markets combined.

Revenues Doubled in 4 Years

As the fastest-growing segment of the gaming industry, mobile games are expected to bring more than $110 bln in revenue this year. Around 40% of that value will come from China, home to nearly one-third of all mobile gamers around the world.

According to Statista Digital Market Outlook, the Chinese mobile games market has witnessed the most impressive growth in recent years.

In 2017, the entire industry was valued at $19.2 bln. Since then, mobile games revenues in the country have doubled, reaching $41.5 bln in 2021.

In comparison, Europe saw its mobile gaming revenues grow by 42% to $12.5 bln in this period. North America followed with a 35% increase and $22.7 bln in revenue in 2021.

However, the following years are set to witness even more significant growth.

By 2025, Chinese mobile gamers are forecast to increase their annual spending by $20 bln. The revenues in the North American market are expected to grow by $10.3 bln in this period, followed by a $5.5 bln increase in the European market.

Half of Chinese to Play Mobile games by 2025

According to Statista data, the Chinese mobile games industry had around 450 mln users two years ago.

The rising mobile phone penetration and the COVID-19 have added 113 mln new users, with the total number reaching over 563 mln in 2021. In the next four years, nearly half of the Chinese are expected to play mobile games, with the number of mobile gamers jumping over 662 mln.

The North American mobile games market is expected to hit around 252 mln users by then, 39 mln more than in 2021. Europe follows with 233 mln mobile gamers by 2025, up from 201 mln this year.