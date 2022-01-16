Celestyal cruises ‘early bird’ rates

Celestyal Cruises, restructured with new investors, has launched its 2022 programme of sailings, mainly in the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean, offering packages at nearly half price if booked by March 31.

Celestyal owns and operates two cruise ships, the Olympia and the Crystal, while in 2020, it purchased the Costa NeoRomantica for €2.44 mln.

It was renamed the Celestyal Experience, but due to the restrictions imposed by coronavirus that grounded most cruise companies, the ship was resold in September 2021.

Two months later, New York-based Searchlight Capital Partners took control of the company pumping €70 mln in fresh funds.

Celestyal ceased to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Louis Plc in November, and the Cyprus travel giant is now a minority owner with a 40% stake.

Celestyal’s campaign has been dubbed “Escape Back to the Blue” with three and seven-night cruises around the Aegean, special itineraries to Egypt and the Holy Lands, via Cyprus, or historical destinations in Turkey.

The programme will culminate with year-end Christmas and New Year cruises.

The three-night “Iconic Aegean” sets sail from Athens and calls on Mykonos, Ancient Ephesus, Patmos, Heraklion and Santorini, with early bird prices reduced from €530 to €299.

The seven-night “Idyllic Aegean” begins in Piraeus and visits Thessaloniki, Ancient Ephesus, Rhodes, Heraklion, Santorini, Mykonos, and Milos, with prices reduced from €1,300 to €699.

All prices are per person, based on double occupancy of a stateroom, while children under 12 travel for free if accompanying the parents.

The offer is valid for new, individual bookings up to March 31. Children pay for port and additional expenses, along with cruise ship services.

The seven-night “Eclectic Aegean” starts from €599 (reduced from €1,080), departing Athens and calling on Istanbul, Kavala, Thessaloniki, Volos, and Santorini.

Three Continents

The seven-night “Three Continents” cruise visits Egypt, Israel, Cyprus, Ancient Ephesus and Greece, starting from €699, down from €1,080.

On October 15, the one-time themed “Steps of Paul” sailing departs Athens and will visit Thessaloniki, Kavala, Patmos, Istanbul, Dikili and Ancient Ephesus, with prices starting from €849 compared with €1,300.

Celestyal is also offering a special ten-night, December 17 Christmas sailing that departs Athens and will visit Thessaloniki, Rhodes, Izmir, Egypt, Israel, and Cyprus.

This special cruise includes spending Christmas in the Holy Land and is priced at €969 from €1,360.

Those wishing to ring in the New Year at sea can save on Celestyal’s eight-night, December 27 cruise that departs Athens and will visit Heraklion, Santorini and Volos in Greece, along with Ancient Ephesus and Istanbul, just in time for Istanbul’s famous New Year’s Eve celebrations.

This cruise is reduced from €1,300 to €849.

For those looking for a longer cruise experience, Celestyal also includes the combined 18-night special Christmas and New Years’ itinerary, which is reduced from €2,360 to €1,669 for bookings up to March 31.

For information visit www.celestyalcruises.gr