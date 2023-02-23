/

Brits warned about holidays in north

People looking to travel to the Turkish-occupied north of Cyprus have been warned about the risks by the UK Foreign Office.

Despite most trips being trouble-free, the Foreign Office has reminded visitors that the authorities in the breakaway north do not share information on British nationals in distress.

This prompted new information on the island’s political division and more about child abduction in the north.

It reminded travellers that the Republic of Cyprus is a full member of the EU, but the country remains divided by the Green Line.

The British government does not recognise the self-declared ‘Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’.

Additionally, the authorities in the north do not act on British instruments of the Court. They will not share information with the British High Commission on minors subject to UK court orders.

This means the UK Foreign Office cannot ensure that these minors are properly safeguarded.

The UK Foreign Office said: “The authorities in north Cyprus do not share information regarding British Nationals in distress with the British High Commission or the families affected.

“Even when the High Commission is aware of a British National in distress, the authorities in the north will not share information about their location, well-being or treatment.

“British nationals travelling to the north of Cyprus are more vulnerable and at greater risk.”

UK tourists are the island’s largest market, with over a million visiting the Republic annually.

