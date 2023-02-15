Lead ammunition banned from EU wetlands

Using lead shot ammunition in wetlands is now illegal in all 27 EU countries, including Iceland, Norway, and Lichtenstein, but conservationists say monitoring must be tougher in Cyprus.

The law comes into force Wednesday following a 2-year “grace” period given to the EU countries to prepare for the change.

With this law in place, the lives of the estimated 1 million waterbirds that currently die of lead poisoning in the EU every year will be saved, and the perpetuation of extreme poisoning of wetland wildlife will end.

The ban will also decrease the secondary poisoning of raptors and scavengers, regularly poisoned while eating prey contaminated with lead shot.

It is estimated that Europe’s wetlands have been polluted with 4000-5000 tonnes of lead shot annually due to hunting activity, despite the existence of competitively priced alternatives.

Lead shot is particularly problematic for waterbirds that ingest lead pellets, mistaking them for grit: small particles of stone or sand.

Birds swallow small bits of grit to act like teeth in their gizzard, a specialised stomach constructed of thick, muscular walls used for grinding up hard foods, such as seeds.

Exposure to lead can also have severe consequences for people, especially children.

The BirdLife Partnership, including BirdLife Cyprus, has been working to have this poisonous ammunition banned for more than 20 years.

Cyprus has legislation prohibiting using lead ammunition within a 300m radius of wetlands, salt lakes and dams.

“Despite this, in areas where hunting is allowed, such as Lake Soros in Meneou, which is part of the Larnaca Salt Lakes, high levels of lead have been recorded,” said BirdLife Cyprus.

Moreover, in a 2021 survey, 50% of Cypriot hunters asked were unaware of the existence of alternative pellets that don’t contain lead.

“Considering this European ban, BirdLife Cyprus calls on the authorities once more to ensure that non-lead pellets are being used in hunting areas close to or within wetlands.

“Beyond wetlands, the BirdLife Partnership will continue to stand up to the ammunition industry and hunting lobby to ensure Europe has the non-toxic environment it deserves.”