Wanted Syrian shooter still at large

Police are still searching for a 22-year-old Syrian man wanted for the murder of his 21-year-old compatriot Alsweidani Ahmad in central Nicosia.

The drug-related murder took place in the capital on Sunday, 5 February, with police on the hunt for Osama Aldheis, considered to be the main suspect in the shooting.

The Nicosia Crime Investigation Department is evaluating leads that could reveal the whereabouts of the suspect, with police not excluding the possibility that he may have taken refuge in the Turkish-occupied north.

Police said a 36-year-old Greek Cypriot woman had been arrested for knowingly harbouring a wanted person.

She has admitted to hiding Aldheis, with whom she was in a relationship.

The woman faces charges of aiding and abetting a criminal.

Reportedly, the motive behind the killing was a dispute over a drug deal.

According to reports, the victim was riding in a vehicle with another person, and at some point in Ayios Antonios, unknown persons opened fire on them.

It is believed the shooter got out of a vehicle and approached the victim’s vehicle on foot.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the 21-year-old seriously injured from gunshot wounds.

The wounded man was immediately taken to Nicosia General Hospital, where he was found to have suffered a headshot.

According to police, the Syrian was in a vehicle following the car the perpetrators were in.

The victim was known to police during drug case investigations.

There is speculation; that the 21-year-old was not the main target of the attack; he was riding in a vehicle driven by a second man.