/

New Paphos marina, cruise ship pier approved

304 views
2 mins read

A Paphos residential and commercial development, including a hotel, marina and a pier for luxury cruise ships, was approved by the Cabinet, announced Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios.

In statements after Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, Perdios said it had been a goal of the Deputy Ministry for four years to promote the project’s implementation, the idea of which has been dormant for 30 years.

Perdios said a study drafted by experts showed that a mixed development is possible, from a technical aspect, as long as the pier would only serve cruise ships up to 220 metres long.

“This is very important because it responds to the Deputy Ministry’s goal to attract tourists of a higher income”.

He said proposals for an integrated development project would be rated higher by the Deputy Ministry, as it would produce “greater profit for the local economy, for villages in the Paphos area, and Polis Chrysochous”.

According to Perdios, local authorities and the Urban Planning Council have a positive approach towards the development, provided the future investor presents environmental studies and the masterplan when the time comes.

“If things go according to plan, it is expected to have final indications for investors within 2024.”

The Cabinet also approved a grant scheme to upgrade hotels and rural tourist accommodation in the mountains or remote areas.

Accommodation in the mountains and remote areas will be granted 75% of the upgrade cost, countryside accommodation will be granted 65%, and underdeveloped tourist areas will get 50% of the cost.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus