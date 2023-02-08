DP World Limassol reports cruise, cargo volumes surge

252 views
1 min read

DP World Limassol had one of its best years since taking over as operator in 2017 of the port, with a big increase in cruise passenger traffic and cargo volumes.

Limassol port’s cruise business and cargo volumes grew significantly compared with 2021.

It came closer to its goal of establishing Limassol port as a major cruise destination in the Eastern Mediterranean, processing almost 200,000 passengers and 165 cruise ships in 2022, an increase of 338% and 46%, respectively, over the previous year.

Committed to transforming Limassol port into a major trading hub, DP World increased total cargo tonnage by 63% from 2021, handling almost one million tonnes.

At the same time, the port’s maritime trailer transport (Roll on Roll Off Multi-Purpose) traffic grew by a staggering 162% year-on-year, with the number of trailers handled rising to 67,529.

The terminal moved 22,244 vehicles last year, recording a 35% increase compared with 2021.

DP World Limassol CEO Nawaf Abdulla said: “Amid a period of uncertainty, our terminal recorded impressive figures last year, 2022, bringing Limassol port closer to its goal of becoming a port of choice in the region.

“By undertaking a series of targeted investments in equipment, technology, and infrastructure, we improved the port’s overall performance and increased our cargo handling capacity while attracting a number of major cruise lines.

“The outlook for 2023 is very positive as we expect over 200 cruise ships while we remain committed to our long-term investment strategy to ensure continued growth in the terminal operations sector”.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Maritime