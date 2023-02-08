A promising international film project, with an all-star cast and co-produced by a Cyprus-based firm, is gunning for an Oscar once released.

Long Day’s Journey Into Night is based on the play of the same name by the American playwright and Nobel Prize winner Eugene O’Neill, for which he was posthumously awarded the Pulitzer Prize (1957).

The film stars two Hollywood legends, the two-time Academy Award-winning Jessica Lange (American Horror Story, Tootsie, King Kong) and Ed Harris (The Truman Show, The Abyss, Westworld), along with Ben Foster (Hell or HighWater, X-Men: The Last Stand) and Colin Morgan (Humans, Merlin).

Among the participants in the project that some are tipping for a future Oscar nomination are Fetisoff Illusion – Europe and its owner and producer, Gleb Fetisov.

“If expectations come true, then it will be a huge achievement for our country’s film industry,” said Fetisov.

The film is directed by Jonathan Kent, an award-winning theatre and opera director, while the script was adapted by David Lindsay-Abaire (“Oz: The Great and Powerful”, “Poltergeist”).

Also producing the film are Gabriella Tana, Bill Kenwright and Redmond Morriss.

The New York Times recently published an article about filming Long Day’s Journey Into Night, naming Fetisov as one of the “knights in shining armour” who helped keep this project alive.

Fetisov said the play adaptation for the big screen stays true to the original.

Jessica Lange has already won a Tony Award for her performance as Mary Tyrone in the production of Long Day’s Journey into Night, which was staged on Broadway, again directed by Kent.

Filming took place in Ireland and was completed last autumn.

Long Day’s Journey Into Night is now in post-production and will be distributed by MGM, which Amazon recently acquired.

The premiere, according to Fetisov, is expected in the autumn at the Toronto Film Festival and a wide release later in the year.

He is also the producer behind the social drama film Loveless which was nominated for the Oscar as Best Foreign Film in 2018 and won the Jury Prize at Cannes.