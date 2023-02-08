December retail trade volume decreased

The volume of retail trade in Cyprus decreased by 0.2% over Christmas compared to November, which increased slightly by 0.1% during Black Friday sales.

Compared to December 2021, trade volume increased by 3.7%.

In December, the seasonally adjusted volume of retail trade decreased by 2.7% in the euro area and by 2.6% in the EU, compared with November, according to Eurostat.

In November, the retail trade volume had increased by 1.2% in the euro area and the EU.

In December, compared with 2021, the calendar-adjusted retail sales index decreased by 2.8% in the euro area and 2.5% in the EU.

The annual average level of retail trade for 2022 increased by 0.7% in the euro area and by 1.1% in the EU.

In the euro area in December, compared with November, the volume of retail trade saw a monthly decrease of 2.9% for food, drinks, and tobacco and 2.6% for non-food products, while it grew by 2.3% for automotive fuels.

In the EU, the volume of retail trade decreased by 2.9% for food, drinks, and tobacco and 2.8% for non-food products, while it grew by 2.3% for automotive fuels.

Among the Member States, the largest monthly decreases in the total retail trade volume were registered in the Netherlands (-6.3%), Germany (-5.3%) and Luxembourg (-3.8%).

The highest increases were observed in Slovakia (+2.3%), Austria (+1.6%) and Romania (+1.3%).

In the euro area in December, the volume of retail trade saw an annual decrease of 6.9% for food, drinks and tobacco and 0.6% for non-food products, while it grew by 6.0% for automotive fuels.

In the EU, the retail trade volume decreased by 6.6% for food, drinks, and tobacco and 0.9% for non-food products, while it grew by 7.3% for automotive fuels.

The largest yearly decreases in the total retail trade volume were in Belgium (-9.2%), Denmark (-8.4%) and Sweden (-7.1%).

The highest increases were observed in Malta (+5.7%), Romania (+5.3%) and Spain (+4.6%).