Syrian shot dead in central Nicosia

Police are investigating a murder case after a 21-year-old Syrian died after being shot in the capital Nicosia, officials said.

The victim was named Alsweidani Ahmad, but police have yet to make arrests or ascertain the motive for the killing.

At around 9:40 pm Sunday, information was received by the police about shots being fired in the street in the centre of Nicosia.

Police officers were immediately dispatched to the scene, where they found the 21-year-old seriously injured from gunshot wounds.

The wounded man was immediately taken to Nicosia General Hospital, where he was found to have suffered a headshot.

Despite the efforts of the doctors, he succumbed to his injuries at around 10.45 pm Sunday.

Police cordoned off the crime scene to collect forensic evidence.

According to reports, the 21-year-old was riding in a vehicle with another person, and at some point in  Ayios Antonios, unknown persons opened fire on them.

It is believed the shooter got out of a vehicle and approached the victim’s vehicle on foot.

According to the police information, the Syrian was in a vehicle following the car the perpetrators were in.

Reportedly, the victim was known to police during drug case investigations.

