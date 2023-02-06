/

US-Cyprus in crisis response exercise

Cyprus and the US are conducting a joint military exercise on the island codenamed ‘Silver Falcon 23’ until 24 February.

The exercise is held in cooperation with the US European Command (USEUCOM), and the National Guard, the Foreign Ministry said Monday.

“Silver Falcon 23 takes place in the framework of the excellent bilateral relations between the United States and the Republic of Cyprus.

“It aims to test the emergency procedures and protocols to be followed in case of a crisis in the region, including the support of humanitarian noncombatant evacuation operations through the territory of the Republic and especially the interoperability between the Armed Forces of the two countries.

“Through this joint exercise, the Armed Forces of the two countries will have the opportunity to gain valuable experiences and draw lessons in a mutually reinforcing and beneficial framework,” said a ministry statement.

During the exercise, limited numbers of US forces will temporarily deploy at some locations in Cyprus “to meet training objectives”.

“Silver Falcon 23 constitutes a pillar of the strategic partnership between the United States of America and the Republic of Cyprus.

The exercise is designed to enhance interoperability between both nations’ militaries and ensure readiness for any contingency, particularly crisis response.

“This exercise serves as an opportunity for USEUCOM and the Cypriot military to exercise together and to learn from one another.

“SF23 represents another step in the deliberate and strategic relationship between the US and Cyprus and contributes to regional stability,” said US European Command.

USEUCOM is responsible for US military operations across Europe, portions of Asia and the Middle East, the Arctic and Atlantic Ocean.

It comprises more than 64,000 military and civilian personnel and works closely with NATO Allies and partners.

