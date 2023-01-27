/

Tourism minister sells Cyprus to US market

Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios has ended his first visit to Washington and New York to gather information and promote Cyprus as a destination with a “positive impression”.

He held meetings in Washington and New York with Cypriot expatriates and tour operators to promote Cyprus tourism’s new image and identity.

“Important meetings were held with ASTA (American Society of Travel Advisors), ATTA (Adventure, Travel Trade Association) and USTOA (United States Tour Operators Association),” Perdios told CNA.

“They are of great importance to us because they have a significant number of members who are active in the tourism industry and can open the door to America for us and help to slowly develop this large market.”

Perdios said the advantage of these partnerships is that “they will help us have access to the American market.”

“Priority is given to the greater New York area, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.”

Well-known American cruise company “Royal Caribbean” has already opened a regional office for the Eastern Mediterranean in Cyprus, creating recognition in the American market.

At the end of the event in Astoria, New York, Perdios told CNA that he got a positive impression from this first trip to approach the American market.

“Our first impression is positive.

“But above all, what we take away is that the Americans, who are well-travelled people, are looking for something new, something different in Europe.

“The fact that Cyprus is taking its first steps in this market is positive.

“This way, we will be able to present Cyprus as something new and different.”

 

