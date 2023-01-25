/

Business administration, law most popular studies

Business administration and law are the most popular studies among university students in Cyprus, according to the Statistical Service (Cystat).

These two studies are preferred by over a third of male students (33.5%), while the preference among women was 26.5%.

Studies in arts and humanities followed with these courses more popular among female students (17.7%) while among men, it was 7.1%.

Social sciences, journalism and information ranked third, with the percentage among women at 14.9% and men at 9.6%.

Engineering, manufacturing, and construction were more popular among male students, with 19.6%, but among women, it was a low 6%.

Education garnered overwhelming preference among female students, with 11.8% compared with men, whose share was just 1.6%.

Male students had a higher share in Information and Communication Technologies at 8.6%, with the respective share among women at 2.4%.

In the field of health and welfare, women (11.3%) and men (9.1%) were fairly equal.

The data concern young people aged 25-34, with the majority, namely 58.2% having a tertiary education level, followed by high school education with 31.8% and below high school level with 9.9%.

 

