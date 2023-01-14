Protaras roads reopen after flooding

Most of the roads flooded in the Paralimni, Protaras and Ayia Napa areas following the overnight torrential rains, reopened by late Saturday.

The flooding caused damage to shops, apartments and some small hotels in the popular tourist areas, with the red mud flowing down the roads ending up in the sea.

The Fire Service said it responded to some 200 calls, while 60 people were rescued from cars stranded as the water levels rose dangerously along the Protaras Cavo Greco road, the Ayia Triada junction, Pernera and from Ayios Panteleimonas to the Kammitsis traffic lights.

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris visited the flooded areas and inspected the damage.

