Limassol hosts world’s largest floating bookfair

Limassol port is the temporary home of the world’s largest floating bookfair, MV Logos Hope, which is touring the region.

It arrived on Saturday and will remain docked at Limassol port until 13 December.

It is open to the public from 14:00 to 21:00 on weekdays and from 10:00 to 21:00 on Saturdays.

Visitors can browse through an extensive selection of over 5,000 books.

The collection covers various subjects, including children’s literature, science, sports, hobbies, cookery, arts, medicine, languages, and religion.

Entrance is €1 for 13 to 64-year-olds, while pensioners and children under 12 can visit free of charge.

All visitors are required to present a photo ID, while children must be accompanied by an adult.

DP World Limassol’s CEO, Mr Nawaf Abdulla, said: “We are incredibly proud to host Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating bookfair, for the first time at Limassol Port.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to the vessel’s operator, GBA Ships, as well as the captain and the crew, for the excellent cooperation.

“At DP World, we are committed to providing inclusive, equitable and quality education, always promoting learning opportunities within our operations globally.

“It is a pleasure for us to register this ship that combines culture, help and hope through literature and cultural understanding at Limassol Port, and we are excited that the local community will have the opportunity to experience this unique bookfair.”

MV Logos Hope Captain James Berry commented: “We are excited to be part of the first visit of Logos Hope to Cyprus.

“We look forward to welcoming many people onboard the bookshop, international café, and events.

“Our crew of volunteers from 65 countries will also be helping local organisations with their projects in various communities across the island.”

 

