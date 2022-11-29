Sir Stelios rewards Cyprus’ bicommunal cooperation

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, creator, owner of the easy family of brands, and the founder of the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation will once more award bicommunal business entrepreneurship.

This year’s prizes offer €10,000 to 20 entrepreneurs, each a member of 10 bi-communal teams of two local businesses practising bicommunal business cooperation.

The total amount of the awards for 2023 will be €200,000.

The Stelios Bicommunal Awards 2023 represents the 13th annual event in Cyprus.

The first bi-communal awards were held in 2009 (the 2020 and 2021 awards were cancelled due to the pandemic).

Since then, the value of the awards granted by the Stelios Foundation now totals €4,190,000 (including this year’s prizes).

Sir Stelios said: “Through all these years, I have noticed that when Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots cooperate in business, our hope for lasting peace on the island strengthens.

“The Awards are not aimed at solving the political problem of Cyprus, but at consolidating lasting peace on the island and strengthening trust between the two communities by building on the foundations of business cooperation.”

Applications for the Stelios Bicommunal Awards 2023, which this year focus entirely on entrepreneurship among Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, can be submitted from 29 November until 27 January 2023.

Interested groups can apply for the Bicommunal Business Cooperation Awards by clicking on the relevant link on the website of Stelios Philanthropic Foundation https://steliosfoundation.com.cy/ and downloading the application form.

The completed form should be emailed to [email protected].

An online campaign is underway in many electronic media in Cyprus, intending to encourage as many entrepreneurs as possible to submit their applications.

Eligible to participate are Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots whose business has a turnover of at least €10,000 per year and employs at least one staff member besides the owner.

Please provide evidence of joint venture activity.

Particularly this will show senior management team members being drawn from both communities.

Winners and candidates of previous Stelios awards from earlier years are welcome to apply again this year, provided they meet the financial criteria.

Interviews with applicants will take place via Zoom, thus reducing the need for travel due to Covid-19.

The awards ceremony will take place via zoom in March 2023, with Sir Stelios joining to congratulate the winners.