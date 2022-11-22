Wizz Air launches Cyprus expansion

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest-growing airline globally, announced further expansion to its base in Cyprus, where it allocates two of its Airbus A321neo aircraft to increase capacity to four planes.
The allocation of the aircraft is enabling the launch of three new routes and increased frequency on six routes from Larnaca Airport.
The new routes can be already booked, with tickets available now at wizzair.com or on the airline’s mobile app.
The allocation of two more aircraft to Wizz Air’s Larnaca base will grow the base to four aircraft.
It brings the number of routes from Larnaca to 32, including the launch of three new routes. Passengers will now be able to fly to Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.
Furthermore, the additional capacity allows Wizz Air to increase the frequency of its flights to Athens, London Luton, Prague, Tel Aviv, Thessaloniki, and Yerevan.
“We are delighted to be expanding in Cyprus, demonstrating our commitment to growing our presence in the market by doubling the number of aircraft we will operate from the country.
“The allocation of these two additional aircraft in Larnaca allows us to further strengthen our market offer, providing our Cypriot customers the opportunity to travel on a total of 32 routes to 18 countries with us and increase tourism to the island of love, connecting Cyprus with so many destinations,” said Robert Carey, President of Wizz Air.
“Adding two more aircraft by Wizz Air to its based fleet at Larnaca Airport is a positive development.
“It signals the airline’s commitment to Cyprus as an important tourism destination for its European network.
“We will continue working with Wizz Air to enhance their presence in Cyprus further,” said the Chief Executive Officer of Hermes Airports, Eleni Kalogirou.
|WIZZ AIR’S NEW ROUTES
|Route
|Frequency
|Fares from *
|Starts
|Larnaca – Jeddah
|Saturday until 16-Sep,
Tuesday, Saturday afterwards
|29.99 EUR / 29.99 USD
|8-Jul-23
|Larnaca – Dammam
|Saturday until 19-Sep,
Tuesday, Saturday afterwards
|29.99 EUR / 29.99 USD
|4-Jul-23
|Larnaca – Riyadh
|Monday until 19-Jun, Monday, Friday afterwards
|29.99 EUR / 29.99 USD
|17-Apr-23
* One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app.