Cyprus Airways quadruples October passenger traffic

Cyprus Airways said in October it operated 310 flights increasing 169% from last year, carrying 36,991 passengers, up 391% annually, while improving its seat load factor by 24%.

“These results are also better than those we registered in September, which is traditionally a busier month.

“In October, we carried +6% more passengers (September – 34,868 passengers) and operated 310 flights (September – +16%).

“As we continue with our steady growth path, marked by the improvement in traffic results over the same period last year, we mark the end of our busy summer season during which we operated over 2,000 flights and carried over 250,000 passengers”, said Paul Sies, Chief Executive of the airline.

“We have just started our winter operations offering 28 weekly return flights, which will increase in mid-December when we add three weekly flights to Paris Charles De Gaulle and two weekly flights to Rome’s Fiumicino.

“Furthermore, this winter, we are operating to Athens with a double daily flight whilst Tel-Aviv and Beirut are being served six times a week.

We are also extending our operation to Yerevan with a twice-weekly service.

“I am happy to note that we are registering healthy forward bookings, and we expect a good winter”, added Sies.

“This year, we have widened our sales distribution network for travel agents in Sweden, Poland, Bulgaria, Italy, Austria, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain, and the UK to be able to sell our flights through the IATA BSP systems in these countries.

Besides this, we work through the APG ticketing network to allow ticketing in other countries.

“Cyprus Airways can now be booked by any travel agent in the world and is thus now in a better position to increase incoming tourism to Cyprus.

“This aligns with our commitment to boost tourism demand and facilitate travel to and from the Island.

The airline operates two Airbus A320 aircraft on a six-scheduled destination network to Athens, Beirut, Tel Aviv, Yerevan, Paris, and Rome.