13 girls claim teacher sexually harassed them

A Limassol high school teacher has been detained in police custody for allegedly sexually harassing more than a dozen girl students.

The male teacher was remanded in custody for eight days on Monday following a court hearing conducted behind closed doors due to the young age of the victims.

Local media reported that 13 underaged girl students had come forward, reporting that the teacher sexually harassed them during lessons.

Phileleftheros daily suggests that more students are ready to come forward with complaints.

Police have received statements from the victims in the presence of their parents and Education Ministry officials.

The first complaint was filed on Saturday by a student at a local gymnasium in Limassol, who initially told a family friend what was happening in the classroom.

Following the complaint of the first girl, more of her classmates came forward with their own stories of sexual misconduct by the teacher.

He is accused of touching the girls inappropriately during class.

All the allegations are from students in the same class, with police sources expecting students from other classes to come forward with similar complaints.

Police have already taken statements from the teacher’s family and work environment.

The Education Ministry has not officially commented on the case or confirmed whether the teacher had been suspended.

 

 

