Traffic cameras snap 450 violations daily

Some 65,000 fines have been sent to motorists caught violating traffic rules by newly introduced speed cameras, with several thousand more being processed.

According to data by US operators Conduent State & Local Solutions, the four mobile and four fixed traffic cameras are still busy, reporting 450 violations a day, 11 months after going live in January.

The vast majority of tickets sent out involve speeding violations, acting head of the Traffic Department Charis Evripidou told Phileleftheros daily.

Evripidou said that up until 25 October, some 125,000 violations had been reported, with operators in cooperation with the police issuing 65,376 fines.

Another 17,000 letters have been sent out to companies owning vehicles which were involved in a traffic code violation, requesting the drivers’ details.

“According to the operators, the largest reported violations concern speeding tickets.

“A large number of motorists were also reported for running a red light at a crossing, despite knowing that there are traffic cameras in operation,” said Evripidou.

He said Traffic Police would review the data and prepare an awareness campaign to improve driving habits.

In the meantime, the authorities are going ahead with the next phase of the traffic camera network, adding more fixed cameras at six busy junctions in the capital, Nicosia and Limassol.

Authorities have already set up more fixed cameras at four junctions in Nicosia to add to the four already in place at the busy junction of Griva Digheni and Demosthenis Severis Avenues.

Cameras have been installed at the busy junction on Strovolos Avenue, near the old Pepsi-Cola factory.

Fixed cameras are also at the busy Limassol Avenue in Nicosia at its junction with Armenia Avenue.

Speed cameras have been placed at the junction of Makarios and Digheni Akrita Avenues.

In Limassol, cameras will be installed at the junction of Archbishop Makarios with Nikos Pattichis avenues and the junction of Agia Fylaxeos-Gladstonos Avenues.

These cameras will not be operational for some time as they have yet to be connected to the control system, which will take several months.

Furthermore, authorities want to carry out several tests before going live.

Once the €34 mln system is fully operational, there will be 90 fixed units in 30 locations and 20 mobile cameras.

Traffic cameras were first introduced 14 years ago, but technical and legal issues over the ownership of the platform and collection of fines forced the government to switch them off.

Cyprus has adopted the European target of a 50% reduction in road fatalities and serious injuries by 2030.